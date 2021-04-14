Vining, James

VINING, Jr., James David



James David Vining, Jr., of Tucker, GA passed away peacefully in his sleep Saturday, April 10, 2021, after a valiant battle with dementia. He was 86. James was born on May 16, 1934 to James Sr. and Bessie Singleton in Tucker, GA. After graduating from Tucker High School, he completed two years of college at Georgia State University and at Dekalb Technical College. James also served in the US Army as a military policeman in New Mexico. He worked for 40 years at AT&T in electronics, ending his career in a management position. James was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Tucker, where he served many roles including deacon, teacher and trustee. James enjoyed gardening, watching the Atlanta Braves, and spending time with his family. James is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ann Massey Vining; daughter, Julia (Angelo); sons, David (Patty) and Jeff; grandchildren, Garrett, Samantha, Nicholas, Maria and Tyler; brothers, Ray (MaryLee) and Carl (Charmet); and sister, Sara (Bobby). A private family only service will be held on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 3:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Tucker, in Tucker Georgia. A larger memorial celebration will be held later in the year. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to First Baptist Church of Tucker, in memory of James Vining. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.wagesfuneralhome.com.



