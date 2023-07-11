VINCENZI, Jill Marie



Jill Marie Vincenzi of Marietta, was born May 14, 1974, in Atlanta, Georgia. She was raised by her parents John and Jane Vincenzi. Jill has entered into the presence of her Lord, Jesus Christ. She grew up in Marietta, Georgia, and graduated from Kennesaw State University. The greatest joy of Jill's life was her 9 year old son, Asher Anthony Vincenzi. She always told Asher,"You are the greatest gift God has ever given me." They spent many hours together watching Sponge Bob, Asher's favorite show. Survivors include her parents, John and Jane Vincenzi; her son, Asher Vincenzi; her brother, Chris Vincenzi and his wife, Sarah; uncles and aunts, Bob and Priscilla McRee, Ned and Paula Jones, Vicki Myers; several nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, July 15, 2023, in the Historic Marietta Chapel of Mayes Ward Dobbins Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St. Jude Children's Hospital.



www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770 428-1511.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home

180 Church Street NE

Marietta, GA

30060

https://www.mayeswarddobbins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral