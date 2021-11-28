VINCENT, Brett Harrison



1991 – 2021



Brett Harrison Vincent of Suwanee, Georgia, died November 1 at the age of 30. Brett was the son of Keith and Gayle Vincent. He attended South Forsyth High School and was completing his degree at the Harvard Extension School. Brett was a voracious reader and enjoyed deep conversations with others. He was truly a kind soul that had a lot to give. Brett is survived by his parents and sister Tess. A memorial service will be held on December 3, 2021, 11:30 AM, at Johns Creek Baptist Church, Alpharetta, GA, with reception following. Those wishing to make donations: in Brett's honor to NIMH.

