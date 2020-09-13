VILLAROEL, Yvonne L. Ms. Yvonne L. Villaroel, 82, of Decatur, Georgia passed Monday, September 7, 2020. A Memorial Service to Celebrate the Life of Ms. Villaroel will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, September 14, 2020 at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home South DeKalb Chapel. Attendance is by INVITATION only. The Service will be Live Streamed. Due to the COVID, a mask is required to enter the Chapel. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur, GA 30034 (404) 241-5656.

