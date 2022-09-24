VICTOR, Ruth



Ruth Elma Martin Victor, age 97, passed away after a brief hospitalization on September 20th, 2022. Born September 3rd , 1925 in Chadbourn NC, she lived the remainder of her life in East Point and Dawsonville, GA. She raised 4 children and loved her book clubs, hospital auxiliary, walking/swimming groups and playing bunco with her friends. She was always healthy and independent. She loved living at Rainbow Lake in Dawsonville and having family together. After moving to The Oaks Assisted Living in Cumming, GA, she was always happy to be a mentor to new residents. She made many friends and enjoyed going on the bus to their many outings. She loved walking the halls, her hair appointments, word books, and bingo games.



Ruth was married 72 years to Walter Victor, former Atlanta Braves Photographer and WW2 hero, until his death in 2014. She is also predeceased by her mother and father, Emery and Annie Martin of Chadbourn, NC; brothers, Charles Rabon Martin and Charles Kilmer Martin; her sons Tony Victor and Johnny Victor.



Ruth is survived by daughter Ann-Margaret (David) Johnston of Gainesville GA, son Tommy (Mary) Victor of Dawsonville, grandchildren Christy Victor, Ashley (Mike) Walker, Natalie (Sebastian) Williams, Alex Victor, Bryan Victor and Steven Victor, as well as 4 great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be at McDonald and Son Funeral Home in Cumming, GA on Friday, September 23 from 4-7 PM and then a graveside service in Chadbourn, NC on Sunday, September 25 at 11 AM.



Flowers are welcome or donations appreciated to honor the Westies she loved to babysit at Westie Rescue Southeast (www.westierescuesoutheast.org).



Arrangements are in the care of McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive Cumming, GA, 770-886-9899.



Condolences may be expressed at Mcdonaldandson.com.



