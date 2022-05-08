Vickers, Donna Phillips

VICKERS (PHILLIPS), Donna Anne



Donna Anne Phillips Vickers passed peacefully in her sleep on April 21, 2022. Born in Cumming, Georgia on September 7, 1937, to Dorothy Otwell and Ralph Owen Phillips.



Graduated North Georgia College in 1959. Joined the Executive Training Program at Rich's Department Store in Atlanta, Georgia to become a Retail Buyer. Married William Williford Vickers on May 27, 1960. He was an officer in the US Air Force which allowed them to travel the world to his various assignments in Europe, Asia, and the United States from 1960 to 1978. She raised two children during this time. Their final assignment was Albuquerque, New Mexico where Donna became a Retail Buyer for Gardenswartz Sports for many years eventually retiring there. She loved spending time with her grandchildren whenever possible.



Donna is survived by her sister Nancy Segars; daughter Valerie Atkins; son William W. Vickers, Jr.; and three grandchildren Morgan, Courtney, and Brandon Atkins.



A reception for friends and family to be held on from 4:00 to 6:00 PM on May 24, 2022, at FRENCH-Wyoming. A private burial service will follow at Santa Fe National Cemetery. Please visit our online guestbook for Donna at www.FrenchFunerals.com.

