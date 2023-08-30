VICKERS, Claude Leon



Claude Leon Vickers of Newnan, Georgia passed away on August 27, 2023. Claude was born in Douglas, Georgia on August 8, 1943, the oldest of Conway and Myrtle Adams Vickers.



He married the love of his life, Cheryl Huey, on July 1, 1967, and they had one daughter, Candice.



He was a graduate of Coffee County High School in Douglas, Georgia in June 1961, and was a graduate of the University of Georgia in 1966, with a degree in accounting.



Immediately after graduating from the university, he began work with the State of Georgia Department of Revenue in June 1967. From then until his appointment as the Director of the Fiscal Division in 1981, he served in several positions in various agencies. Prior to Mr. Vickers' appointment to the position of Director of Fiscal Division of the Department of Administrative Services, he served as the Director of Accounting for the Department of Administrative Services. In this position, he was instrumental in the development and implementation of the accounting system used by all state agencies from 1975 until 1999.



Mr. Vickers served as the Director of the Fiscal Division for the Georgia Department of Administrative Services for twelve years, a position that is comparable to the State Treasurer in other states. Mr. Vickers was appointed to this position by Governor George Busbee. In this position, Mr. Vickers was a member of the National Association of State Treasurers (NAST), where he served in several positions including the Vice President of the Southern Region of the National State Treasurers Association.



Mr. Vickers was appointed State Auditor in November 1992 by Governor Zell Miller. As State Auditor, Mr. Vickers served on twenty-three boards and commissions including five of the state's largest retirement systems, the commission that issues all General Obligation Debt, and the commission that buys and sells all real property for the state. During his tenure as the State Auditor, he reorganized and set goals and objectives for the Department of Audits and Accounts to promote guidance and leadership in financial accountability in both state and local government. As State Auditor, Mr. Vickers was a member of the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers and Treasurers (NASACT) where he served on the Executive Committee, the State Municipal Bond Committee and Resolutions Committee.



In June 1999, Governor Roy Barnes, asked Mr. Vickers to take the position of Executive Director of Georgia Public Broadcasting, a fiscally dysfunctional organization. Mr. Vickers' charge was to "get a handle on the financial situation out there." Mr. Vickers retired on October 31, 2000, with thirty-five years of service to the State.



In his personal life, Mr. Vickers was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Newnan where he served on the finance committee, the administrative board, the youth council, and the transportation committee. As a member of the Newnan Lions Club, Mr. Vickers served as secretary, vice-president, and president. Mr. Vickers was a founding member of the Zoological Foundation of Georgia. As a member of the Zoo Atlanta, Mr. Vickers served on the government relations committee, the strategic planning committee, and the executive board. Mr. Vickers also served as the president of the Coweta County Central Middle School PTA in 1988-1989.



Mr. Vickers is survived by his wife, Cheryl Huey Vickers of Newnan, Georgia; his daughter, Candice and her husband, Kevin Bryant; two grandsons, Preston and Parker of Newnan, Georgia; his brother, Kenneth and his wife, Anne Vickers; his youngest brother, Marq and his wife, Sharon of Ambrose, Georgia; sister-in-law, Elaine Neal of Whitsett, North Carolina; and many nephews and nieces.



The memorial service is Friday, September 1, 2023, at 11:00 AM, at Newnan First United Methodist Church with Rev. Connor Bell officiating. Following the service, the family will greet friends in the church parish hall. Rather than flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions to Newnan First United Methodist Church, 33 Greenville Street, Newnan, GA 30263, or the Patrons of the Centre Scholarship Fund, 1515 Lower Fayetteville Road, Newnan, GA 30265.



McKoon Funeral Home & Crematory 770-253-4580.





