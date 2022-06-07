ajc logo
Obituaries
2 hours ago

VICAR, Anthony

Anthony John Vicar, 81, of Johns Creek, GA, passed on June 2, 2022. A funeral mass will be held Friday, June 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM at St. Benedict Catholic Church with Father Paul Flood serving as celebrant. Graveside services will follow at Georgia National Cemetery in Canton at 2:30 PM with military honors provided by the United States Navy. Mr. Vicar, a native of Cincinnati, OH was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church. He will be remembered by all as a man of honor, integrity, kindness and humor. He was a graduate of the University of Cincinnati, earning a Bachelor of Science degree, and he served his country as a Lieutenant Attack Squadron Pilot for the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed a lifelong career as a respected captain with Delta Airlines for over 30 years and continued to train Delta pilots after his retirement. He lived a full and energetic life, surrounded by love and family. Tony is survived by his wife of 55 years, Fernande (Fern) Perreault Vicar; and his sons and daughter-in-law, Michael Vicar and Anthony John (Jay), Jr. and Lisa Vicar. Tony was a loving grandfather to his three grandchildren, Ella Vicar, Hailey Vicar and Trace Michael Vicar. He is also survived by his two sisters, JoAnn Mueller and Marianne Klayman and their families; and his two brothers, Timothy Vicar and Andrew Vicar and their families. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.billheadfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends Thursday, June 9, 2022 from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory Duluth Chapel, (770)476-2535.




Funeral Home Information

Bill Head Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc. - Duluth Chapel

3088 Duluth Highway

Duluth, GA

30096

https://www.billheadfuneralhome.com/

