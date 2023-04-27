X

Vezina, Eugene

Obituaries
1 hour ago

VEZINA, Eugene Donald

Eugene D. Vezina, age 87, peacefully died March 24, 2023. Born in Chicago, July 8, 1935, and a graduate of Valparaiso University, Gene had a very successful career in pharmaceutical sales, with Hoechst. A resident of Dunwoody for over 50 years, Gene greatly enjoyed Village Mill and Dunwoody Country Club. He loved cards, sports, and spending time with his family. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Kay; and his brother, Ronald. He is survived by his children, Sherri (David) Cochran, and Mike (Mary) Vezina; as well as six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; and two brothers, Gerald and Bruce. A celebration of Gene's life will be held April 29, 2023, at 11 AM, at Dunwoody Baptist Church, his church home for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Gene and Kay's memorial scholarship:

Gene and Kay Vezina "Keep the Faith" Endowment

Clemson University Foundation

PO Box 1889

Clemson, SC 29633-1889

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Casey Allen -- Facebook

‘Heart of gold’: Family grieves mother of 4 stabbed to death in Gainesville6h ago

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Georgia lieutenant governor goes after college spending on diversity programs
9h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Police ID suspect in Old 4th Ward skate park shooting that injured 2
12h ago

Man shot along walking path inside Piedmont Park
13h ago

Man shot along walking path inside Piedmont Park
13h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

16-year-old gets life in prison after marijuana deal turns deadly in Gwinnett
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Bell, Betty
Arnold, David
Wilson, Willie
1h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

From AJC archives: A reporter’s encounter with the timeless Harry Belafonte
Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top