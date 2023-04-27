VEZINA, Eugene Donald



Eugene D. Vezina, age 87, peacefully died March 24, 2023. Born in Chicago, July 8, 1935, and a graduate of Valparaiso University, Gene had a very successful career in pharmaceutical sales, with Hoechst. A resident of Dunwoody for over 50 years, Gene greatly enjoyed Village Mill and Dunwoody Country Club. He loved cards, sports, and spending time with his family. Gene was preceded in death by his wife, Kay; and his brother, Ronald. He is survived by his children, Sherri (David) Cochran, and Mike (Mary) Vezina; as well as six grandchildren, one great-granddaughter; and two brothers, Gerald and Bruce. A celebration of Gene's life will be held April 29, 2023, at 11 AM, at Dunwoody Baptist Church, his church home for over 40 years. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to Gene and Kay's memorial scholarship:



Gene and Kay Vezina "Keep the Faith" Endowment



Clemson University Foundation



PO Box 1889



Clemson, SC 29633-1889

