VERRIEST, Richard "Rick" Raymond

Richard "Rick" Raymond Verriest sadly and unexpectedly passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022. He was born on April 19, 1945 in Detroit, MI. He enjoyed an exciting life traveling the world and a quiet retirement for the last fifteen years. Rick had a passion for the outdoors, often sailing in his youth, and later bird watching and tending to his garden. He loved to read with an extensive personal library that his children are likely to fight over for years to come. A builder and a fixer, Rick could make any idea a reality with his craftsmanship and woodworking skills. He was a hopeless romantic who loved to watch Hallmark movies with the love of his life, Tracy and spend the holidays with his kids and grandkids insisting that 'Die Hard' was not a Christmas movie. He was deeply devoted to his family and will be immeasurably missed by all who knew him.

Rick, the son of the late Robert and Minnie Verriest, is survived by his wife of 26 years, Tracy Verriest; one son, Edwin Lay III; three daughters, Deborah Verriest, Nataleigh Knaak, and Chelsea Geyer; one brother, Robert Verriest; and eight grandchildren, Justin, Brooklyn, Ava, Casper, Zoey, Claire, Teddy, and Erik.

Rick had an unmatched love of animals. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Rick's honor towards Jennifer's Pet Rescue, Inc. from whom Rick adopted a number of beloved pets.

Clark Funeral Home is honored to care for the Verriest Family during this difficult time.

