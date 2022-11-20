Vernon, Susan

VERNON (BOYNTON)),



Susan



Our mom is gone. It is hard to put into words what the loss of Susan Vernon (née Boynton) means to the world in terms of intrinsic value. Mom slipped quietly away in Marietta, Georgia, on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, aged 78, succumbing to complications of advanced dementia. While her passing does not instigate the lowering of flags or the closure of offices, the flags in our hearts will remain at half-staff permanently. The world is a far less interesting place without her.



Susan was born in Whittier, California, in 1944, to Robert and Rosemary Boynton. Despite the vacuum of love and support from the Boyntons, Susan flourished in life, finding her own successes in the arts she so loved. Mom taught herself to be an accomplished seamstress, quilter, illustrator, painter, jewelry maker, and ceramic artist. Her creations fill the homes and hearts of family, friends, and countless lucky recipients. The epic matching holiday outfits made for her children are forever memorialized on film.



As with her artistic endeavors, Mom's career path was eclectic. At various points in her life, she was a licensed Vocational Nurse, a hairdresser, and a prolific doll photo stylist for television and print. Mom touched the lives of many people with her creativity and meticulous attention to detail. Every single person contacted since her passing has made mention of some special item she made for them. We find comfort knowing that there are so many pieces of her out in the world, bringing smiles to the faces of those she endowed with her love through art.



While not the traditional portrait of a mother, she taught her children through example. Balance is found in breast-stroking 50 yards while keeping a lit cigarette and a beehive hairdo completely dry and intact until reaching a buoy upon which to perch yourself. Joy is demonstrated in singing along with every Linda Ronstadt song in perfect harmony. Justice is achieved in group-stomping a poorly designed Décor-egger into oblivion in the driveway. Perfection is not in getting an A, but in submitting the absolute best you can do, every single time, even if it is not for a grade at all. Love is the mutual respect and adoration of someone who lets you be the person you are meant to be, despite any flaws, real or imagined.



Susan leaves behind her husband, Scott; son, Tony; daughters, Monique and Erin; and their children, Nicole, Christopher, Charlotte, and Bella. She was preceded in death by the Décor-egger and her beloved cats, Floyd, Pugsley, Spike, and Jack, who will surely ease her journey in the next life with purrs and snuggles. (Except for the Décor-egger, may it burn in the eternal flames of hell.) There will be no public service. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in memoriam to bestfriends.org. We love you, Mom.

