VERGAS, Ryane
Age 23, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 17, 2023. Funeral Service Monday, December 4, 2023, at 12 PM, Bible Way Ministries. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
VERGAS, Ryane
Age 23, of Atlanta, GA, passed November 17, 2023. Funeral Service Monday, December 4, 2023, at 12 PM, Bible Way Ministries. Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel
1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd
Atlanta, GA
30310
https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral