VERDON, Karin Ann



Karin Ann Verdon passed away unexpectedly at home Tuesday, March 8th, 2022 in Denver, CO.



Karin was born and raised in Kalamazoo, MI. She received her BA with a major in Philosophy from the Newcomb College of Tulane University, New Orleans, LA, in 1966. After graduating, she moved to New York and worked for several years as a systems development programmer for IBM. In late 1968, she moved to Ann Arbor to attend the University of Michigan Law School, from which she received her JD in 1971.



Following several years as an Assistant Attorney General for the state of Michigan, attached to the Civil Rights Division, Karin worked in private practice as a management labor relations lawyer in the States of Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, and Colorado.



She traveled extensively with family and friends throughout the US, Canada, and Europe. We especially liked road trips to New Mexico, and the Bosque Del Apache in San Antonio was an frequent destination.



She is preceded in death by James R. Verdon (father, died February 13, 1992 in Kalamazoo, MI), Virginia H. Verdon (mother, died June 3, 2005 in Boulder, CO), Kathryn Verdon (sister, died August 9, 1947 in Kalamazoo, MI), and James Michael Verdon (brother, died June 29, 2021 in Merida, Mexico).



She is survived by Karyl Verdon (sister, Boulder, CO) and her recently adopted old dog Julie (companion, Louisville, CO).



The Natural Funeral in Lafayette, CO handled the funeral, body care, and cremation arrangements.



A celebration of Karin's life will be held on May 1st 2022 at The Rusty Melon in Gunbarrel, CO.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to the Denver Dumb Friends League https://www.ddfl.org in Karin's name.



RIP big sister - sure going to miss you, we had lots of fun together over the years . . .

