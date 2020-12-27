VERDI, Victor



Victor Verdi was born on May 31, 1938 in Atlanta, Georgia. On December 21, 2020, he followed the Star of Bethlehem to meet his King. Victor leaves behind his wife of nine years, Nancy Bullard Verdi, and his four children, Russ Verdi (Kristy), Randy Verdi (Tammi), Jeff Verdi (Josie), and Julie Hall (Jason). He also leaves behind grandchildren Johnny Verdi (Caroline), Zack Verdi, Katie Ellison (Nick), Tucker Verdi, Jordan Verdi, Mason Verdi, Caden Hall, Sara Claire Hall, and Cohen Hall; and great grandchildren Dylan Verdi, Kaleb Culver, Jakob Culver, and Tenley Verdi.



Vic was raised in Decatur, Georgia by his mother, Elia Verdi, and aunt Blonnie Pound. He graduated from Decatur High School in 1956. He received a B.S. in Education from Presbyterian College, in Clinton, S.C. in 1960 and attended law classes at John Marshall University in Atlanta. He received his Master of Educational Administration degree from Western Carolina University, Cullowhee, NC, and completed his six year in Education Administration from the University of Georgia in 1976.



In 1960, he married Sallie Kimbrell of Rock Hill, S.C. and they moved to Avondale Estates. In 1966, they built a home in Norcross, GA, where they raised four children. They were married for 44 years.



He began his career in education as a teacher and coach at Lilburn High School in 1961. He became assistant principal in 1965 and in 1966 opened Lilburn Elementary School, where he remained principal for 10 years. In 1976 he was appointed Administrative Assistant to the Superintendent of Gwinnett County Public Schools where he served until 1982. He was appointed Assistant Superintendent for Personnel Services in 1983 where he remained until his retirement in 1995.



After retiring from GCPS, he immediately joined the State Department of Education in the Leadership Academy, quickly moving into the position of Executive Director of State Leadership Academy. Vic served as the Coordinator of Internships and Mentoring at Mercer University – Atlanta. He also worked as a consultant with BRPH Architects.



While in Gwinnett, he was a member of the Gwinnett Rotary and Leadership Gwinnett. He served as the President of the Georgia Personnel Administration association. He is a recipient of the Gwinnett Public Service Award.



Vic was an active member of First Baptist of Decatur, Glover Baptist, and Lilburn First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and Sunday school leader, and later Decatur Presbyterian Church, where he served as an elder. He was a member of the Gideons International.



In 2011, he married Nancy Pennington Bullard. Upon his retirement, Vic and Nancy traveled extensively throughout the United States and around the world, including Alaska and Hawaii, Las Vegas, NV and Branson, MO, British Columbia and Quebec, Spain, Portugal, and Italy, Austria and Germany, Scotland, England, and Wales, Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, and Brazil.



Of all his successes, achievements, and accomplishments, Pop counted his family as his greatest treasure, and never missed an opportunity to listen to, cheer for, or encourage one of his kids, grandkids, or great-grandkids. He loved spending time with his family. He was always there for us!! He loved Jesus and made sure that his children were in church every Sunday. He loved to serve others, and was a big supporter of the United Way and other organizations which gave children opportunities for success. He believed that children are our future, and education opens doors! He believed that you should leave the world better than you found it, and he certainly lived up to that.



In May 2020, he was diagnosed with metastatic melanoma. In October, he began receiving hospice care at home. On December 21, he passed peacefully at home with his loving wife Nancy beside him. There will be a private family service at Bill Head Tucker Chapel at 2:00 P.M. on December 23, followed by a graveside service at City of Decatur Cemetery. Friends are invited to join us at the graveside service at approximately 3:30 P.M., masks required.



The family appreciates your prayers and your stories honoring our Pop! We plan to have a real celebration of his life when it's safe to do so, and regret that we cannot safely visit with everyone at this time. Arrangements by Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory Lilburn/Tucker Chapel 770-564-2726.



