VENZER, Dolores

Dolores "Dee" Moltack Venzer, 89, died on Sunday, July 10, 2022. She was a dedicated mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister, friend, and neighbor. She was also an award-winning artist whose works were displayed in galleries all across the country. She was a beautiful and elegant lady, with kindness and love in her heart for everyone she knew.

Through her extensive world travels, she sought to paint and cultivate the inner beauty and dignity of people in every person, interaction, and painting she touched. In particular, she was drawn to Native American and "cowboy cultures." Dolores' travel experiences to Asia, the Middle East, Africa, the Galapagos Islands, and the American West nurtured and inspired her interest in color and in capturing the essence of an image. Among many other accolades, she helped organize the Artists' Atelier of Atlanta, a co-op of 20 artists who shared studio and gallery space, and she has a painting in the permanent collection of the Booth Western Art Museum in Cartersville, GA.

Dolores was born and educated in Georgia, graduating Phi Beta Kappa from UGA with a Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree.

She is survived by her children, Robyn (Peter) Degnan, Si (Madeline) Sater, Denise (Ron) Landwerlen; her grandchildren, Jared (Jacob) Degnan, Leisa (Steven) Richman, Stacie Sater, Samantha Sater, Stan Sater, Alex Landwerlen, and David Landwerlen.

She is also survived by her stepdaughters, Sherrie (Walter) Quitero, Diane Venzer, the Honorable Ellen Venzer; her step-grandchildren Stefanie Morris, Jonathon Quitero, Samantha Kan, Erin Kan, Hannah Venzer, and Sydney Venzer.

She is also survived by her great-grandchildren, Annabelle, James and James; cousins, nieces and nephews; and a host of wonderful friends.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Alan Venzer and Stanley Sater; her parents, Simon and Pearl Moltack; and her sister Rosellen Levin. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

Funeral Home Information

Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care

3734 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd.

Atlanta, GA

30341

https://dresslerjewishfunerals.com/

