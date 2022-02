VENNING, Jennifer W.



Jennifer W. Venning was born in Amityville, NY on May 6, 1959, to Robert and Verna (Turner) Venning. Settling in Stone Mountain, GA in 2009 she transitioned on February 1, 2022, after a brief illness. Survivors, three sisters and two brothers, several nieces and nephews and an extended family of Turners and Vennings. A Memorial service was held on February 20, 2022, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home in Decatur, GA.