George John Veneziale, age 88, passed away June 8, 2023. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on April 5, 1935, to the late George Caranci and Mary (Smith) Veneziale. George was a graduate of North Catholic High School, where he excelled at football, earning All Catholic and City Championship honors. He attended the University of Dayton on a football scholarship. He graduated with a degree in Business Administration. George continued his education at the University of Pittsburgh, earning his Master Degree in Accounting. He joined the Army and went to war...which he never talked about. Lt. Colonel George J. Veneziale served his country for over 20 years. He started his career in Philly in retail sales at Strawbridge & Clothier. He married his high school sweetheart, Joan (Rintye) and raised two sons. In 1973, while working at John Wanamaker he met Margie (Penberthy). They married the next year and moved to Atlanta. They were fortunate to find a home in Inman Park and they enjoyed their life in the developing neighborhood. The two shared over 35 years of marriage until Margie's death in 2009. George worked for Rich's Department store as a buyer and later went on to become a regional sales rep. in the shoe industry. His work took him all over the country and around the world. He lived in Inman Park for 50 years, had many deep and caring friendships, through his men's group or gourmet group or just on his walks through the neighborhood. George is survived by his two sons, George J. (Betty) of Downingtown, PA, and Greg S. (Julie) of Dallas, GA. He was a devoted grandfather to Katie (Ryan) Pierce of Williamsburg, VA, Laura Veneziale and Kristen Veneziale of Downingtown PA, Greg Veneziale and Jordan Veneziale of Dallas, GA. He was the loving great-grandpop of Jake, Kylee and Isaiah. He will be missed by his later in life love, Cathie Berger of Inman Park. Also survived by his brother, Dante; his sister, Jane; and several nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his devoted friends, far too many to mention. The Memorial Service will be held on June 24, 2023, at 10:30 AM, at the Inman Park United Methodist Church, 1015 Edgewood Ave., Atlanta, GA 30307. Funeral arrangements by Cremation Society of Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made in George's memory to The Stewart Center.



