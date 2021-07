VEEDER, Fred



Celebration of Life for Fred Veeder, 65, will be held on Wed., July 28th at 2 PM at the Mt Bethel United Methodist Church, 4385 Lower Roswell Road, Marietta, GA. He is survived by his mom, Wende Veeder; sisters, Carol Adkins (Jim) and Barbara Lamb (Doug), as well as four nephews and their families. Friends may make memorial contributions to the ATL Humane Society, atlantahumane.org/in_memory/, or to another charity of your choice.