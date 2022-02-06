VEDEJS, Arthur Guntis



Arthur Guntis Vedejs passed away peacefully on January 26, 2022, surrounded by loving family and friends. He was born in Riga, Latvia, on June 2, 1937, to Velta Mateus (Robeznieks) and Nicholas Vedejs. He emigrated to the U.S. in 1950 after six years living in German displaced persons camps. Surviving war, diphtheria and other challenges, Art became a resilient person of accomplishment. Art received his B.S. from UM and Ph.D. in Engineering from NYU. He had a 30-year career at Bell Labs where he filed patents and led a team that developed the Trans-Atlantic Fiber-Optic Cable. Art had a variety of avocations, done with his signature passion and precision. Art and wife Ilona (deceased) lived in Peachtree Corners, GA, where he was well-known and loved, generously filling many roles. He also volunteered at the Georgia Aquarium. With friend Johnnie, Art volunteered for decades at the Hudgens Center for Art and Learning. Art was a beloved friend and relative who will be sorely missed. The family thanks those whose extraordinary care ensured Art's peaceful passing. A memorial service will be held at the Hudgens Center for Art and Learning on Saturday February 26, at 2 PM. Donations in Art's honor may be made to the Hudgens Center for Art and Learning, University of Michigan, Riga Technical University, or a charity of your choice. For a full obituary, please see: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/lilburn-ga/arthur-vedejs-10559504.

