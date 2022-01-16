Veasey, Jeane

VEASEY (AVANT), Jeane



Jeane Avant Veasey, age 88, of Stockbridge, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.



Jeane was born to the late Wright and Clara Avant on February 20, 1933 in Deepstep, Georgia.



She was a faithful Christian and a member of Mt. Carmel Christian Church for over 50 years. As the loving matriarch of the family, she lived a very full life. She was a kind, caring woman to all - a true Southern lady. If anyone she knew, family or friend, that was sick or ailing, she would start cooking. She delivered countless pots of her homemade chicken and rice soup, beef vegetable soup and Brunswick stew to family and friends who were in need of comfort. Jeane enjoyed traveling, gardening, writing song lyrics/children's books, and spending quality time with her family.



She was predeceased by her loving husband of over 68 years, Harris "Jack" Veasey; her parents, James Wright Avant and Clara Mae Prosser Avant; her siblings, Maitland Avant Bloodworth, Marvin Avant and Forace Avant; her niece, Sue Bloodworth Amerson; and her nephew, Lan Lashley.



Jeane is survived by her children, Kim Veasey, Glenn Veasey (Sondra), and Beth Roseberry (Bryan). She is also survived by her beloved grandchildren, Brett Veasey (Bethany), Blake McClendon (Christine), Brandon Veasey (Shauna), Clay McClendon (Mary), Corey Roseberry (Ashley); her great-grandchildren, Ariston Veasey, Addison McClendon, Logan McClendon, Hudson Veasey, Jack Veasey, Madelyn McClendon, Harris Veasey, Kinley McClendon, Mikael Phillips, Wesley Roseberry; her siblings, JoAnn Avant Young Pruett, Lanette Avant Bryant and Ellen Avant Lashley (Louie), and a host of nieces, nephews, loving family and friends.



A visitation of family and friends will be held for Jeane on Tuesday, January 18, 2022 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Horis A. Ward Funeral Home - Fairview Chapel, 376 Fairview Road Stockbridge, Georgia 30281. A celebration of life will also occur Tuesday, January 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM in Ward's Chapel. A graveside committal service will immediately follow at Fairview Memorial Gardens, 164 Fairview Road Stockbridge, Georgia 30281.



