Veal, Lavada

Obituaries
2 hours ago

VEAL, Lavada

April 31, 1935 - February 8, 2023

Lavada Veal, age 84, of Decatur, GA. Transitioned on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023 11:00 AM, at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 4347 Flat Shoals Pkwy., Decatur, Georgia 30034. Please express your condolences here on our website. Services entrusted to Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, South Dekalb Chapel.

