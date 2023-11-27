Obituaries

Veal, James

File photo
File photo
Nov 27, 2023

VEAL, Deacon James Lamonte

Deacon James Lamonte Veal "Rez", 50, of Douglasville, Georgia. A beloved son, husband, father and grandfather passed away on Friday, November 17, 2023, at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. He is survived by his wife of 17 years, Khiesha Veal; his daughter, Jamirah Veal (Brown), his granddaughter, Journee Veal (Edwards); and his parents, John L. Coney and Ella Mae Coney of New Jersey. Celebration of life will be held at Murray Brothers Funeral Home on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM.




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