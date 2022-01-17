Hamburger icon
Veal, Clastreldza

Obituaries
1 hour ago

VEAL, Clastreldza

Mrs. Clastreldza Veal, age 100, of Atlanta, passed Monday, December 20, 2021. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, January 28, 2022, 10:00 AM, at Church of the Master Presbyterian, 3400 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW. Interment Georgia National Cemetery. Herschel Thornton Mortuary 3346 M.L. King Jr. Dr., 404-691-4685, www.thorntonmortuary.com.

Funeral Home Information

Herschel Thornton Mortuary

3346 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

Atlanta, GA

30311

https://www.thorntonmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Investigations
