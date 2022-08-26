ajc logo
Veal, Benjamin

File photo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

VEAL, Benjamin

It is with heavy hearts, but fond and loving memories, that our family announces Benjamin Jackson Veal, 91 of Marietta passed away August 23, 2022. Born at home in Atlanta, GA, on September 21, 1930, he was the son of John W. Veal, Sr. and Mattie Fleming Veal. He was honorably discharged from the Air Force with a rank of Staff Sgt. AFSC. Ben enjoyed a long and successful career as an independent residential and commercial real estate developer and builder. He served as Chairman of the Tri-County Home Builders, Director of the National Home Builders Assoc., a member of the board of the Metro Atlanta Home Builders Assoc, and President &amp; Executive Officer of the Cascade-East Point Elks Lodge. Hobbies included golf, fishing, boating, and traveling. Ben was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Bobbie Brown Veal; daughter, Deborah Susan Veal; brother, John W. Veal, Jr.; and sister, Martha Veal Smith. He is survived by 7 loving nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Memorial service will be held Sunday, August 28, at 2:00 PM at Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home, 180 Church St, Marietta, followed by a Celebration of Life reception at the Marietta Educational Garden Center, 505 Kennesaw Ave, Marietta. Private Interment at Westview Cemetery.




Funeral Home Information

Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home

180 Church Street NE

Marietta, GA

30060

https://www.mayeswarddobbins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

