VAZQUEZ, Mary



Mary (nee Marti) Vazquez, 106, of Eastpoint, passed June 20, 2021. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday June 23, 2021 at 11 AM at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church, 230 Arnold St. Hapeville, GA 30354 with Rosary Service at 10 AM interment Forrestlawn Memorial Gardens. Mary Vazques was born in 1915 in Jayuya, Puerto Rico, she joyfully joined in the singing of "Happy Birthday" recently for her 106th celebration. Mary married Paul Vazquez in 1942 and had three children, Marta (George) Boulineau, Paul Rafael Vazquez Jr. and Joseph Vazquez. She was a dedicated mother, homemaker and friend to many.



Mary loved all her family and was a loving Grandmother to Michael (Erin) Fernandez. Mary enjoyed her great-grandchildren (Liam and Anja Fernandez) and Sarah Boulineau. In her life she welcomed each day with joy and appreciation. She loved traveling, gardening, and meeting people. In her long life she saw a lot of changes and progress and she kept up with current events, sharing her perspectives and opinions with family and friends. Always with a positive attitude to the world, she focused on the good that she saw everywhere. She was a woman of faith, and a longtime member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Hapeville. She loved her Church community and friends. RW ANDREWS MORTUARY, EASTPOINT, 404-768-2544.

