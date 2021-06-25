VAUGHN, Ruth M.



Funeral rites will be noon Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Peace Lutheran Church, 1679 Columbia Drive, Decatur, GA. Her body will lie in repose for viewing one hour before the service (11:00 AM). (CDC COVID-19 guidelines and social distances will be observed.)



An Atlanta native, Ruth Vaughn attended Spelman College, and earned degrees from the University of Maryland and Howard University. As a teacher, she had worked for the public schools of Prince George County, MD, Washington, DC, and City of Decatur, GA.



Ruth Vaughn, 76, died Monday, June 14. Those who cherish her memory include her devoted husband, Lowell E. Vaughn, Jr.; son, Wesley Vaugh; granddaughter, Ten Teliah Vaughn; other loving family and friends. Grissom-Clark Funeral Home, 227 East Lake Drive, S.E. (at Memorial Drive). www.grissom-clarkfh.com . 404-373-3191.

