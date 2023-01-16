ajc logo
Vaughn, Diane

Obituaries
1 hour ago

VAUGHN, Diane

Elizabeth

Passed away on December 19, 2022. She went to be with her Lord at the age of 82.

She is survived by her husband, Marvin; daughter Jill; son, Brad; and seven grandchildren. She was born in Buffalo, NY in 1940 to Gordon and Geraldine Miller. She met Marvin in Cincinnati, OH, and they were married in 1964. She moved with her family from Cincinnati to South Bend, IN, then to Marietta, GA. She was a loving wife and mother, and loved to cook for her family.

There will be a Memorial Service on January 19, 2023 at 1:00 in the Wilson Chapel at Peachtree Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her honor to the American Diabetes Association.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

