VAUGHN, Dawn



Dawn Elaine Vaughn, 73, died March 11, 2022 in Kennesaw, GA. Born in Newburgh, NY, she was the daughter of the late Mary Greiner and mother of Jonathan Vaughn and Mary Byram.



Ms. Vaughn attended Georgia State University and was an educator and a devout Catholic. She worked tirelessly for her children and strove daily to live by Christ's example.