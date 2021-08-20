ajc logo
Vaughan, Walter

Obituaries
2 hours ago

VAUGHAN, Walter F.

Walter F. Vaughan age 74, of Decatur passed away August 8, 2021. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Decatur First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jordan Rushing officiating. Interment will be in Decatur Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, August 20, 2021 from 6-8 PM at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

