VAUGHAN, Walter F.
Walter F. Vaughan age 74, of Decatur passed away August 8, 2021. A funeral service will be held Saturday, August 21, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Decatur First United Methodist Church with Rev. Jordan Rushing officiating. Interment will be in Decatur Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, August 20, 2021 from 6-8 PM at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.
Funeral Home Information
Turner & Sons Funeral Home
2773 North Decatur Road
Decatur, GA
30031
https://www.asturner.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral