VAUGHAN, Harvie

Harvie Rex Vaughan died on May 1, 2022. Rex was born on July 1, 1936, the 4th of 5 children of Harvie Leslie Vaughan and Maggie Jane Larrew Vaughan, in Frederick, Oklahoma. Rex graduated from Oklahoma City University, where he met the love of his life and wife of 64 years, Sacra Nan Faull Vaughan. Rex and Sacra married on January 30, 1958. After graduation from Garrett Theological Seminary, Rex was ordained in the United Methodist Church. They moved from Oklahoma City to Chicago, IL, with the Ecumenical Institute, and then to Atlanta, GA. Rex worked with Fulton County from 1970-1981, and then with DeKalb County in until he retired in 2001.

Rex had many passions in life, among them gardening, reading, traveling, spending quality time with friends and family, and telling bad jokes. Rex had friends from every part and place of his life. He and Sacra loved traveling and meeting new friends around the world. Perhaps his greatest joy were his grandchildren: Xander, Nick, Sally and Jake. Rex shared all of his passions with his grandchildren and was always their biggest fan. Rex was a long-time member of the Knox-Peabody Sunday school class at Decatur First United Methodist Church and a long-time supporter of Decatur Cooperative Ministry. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.




Funeral Home Information

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

