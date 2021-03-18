VAUDREY (KORNEGAY), Shirley Marie



Shirley Marie Kornegay Vaudrey was born 98 years ago on February 26, 1923 in Shawnee, Wyoming. She was one of eight children born to Wyoming Homesteaders George and Lela Kornegay. She married the love of her life, Russell Vaudrey, in 1943 and celebrated their 77th Anniversary Nov. 5, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Russell, her daughter, Sharon Volk (Loren), one sister, Lila Schoenfeld of Houston, Texas, three grandkids Brian Volk (Katherine), Stephanie Miller (Matthew,) Matt Volk (Marie) and seven great-grandchildren Andrew, Lauren, Hailey, Ben, Daniel, Caleb, and Robbie. She also leaves behind 22 nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by 4 brothers, 2 sisters, and a son Daniel Vaudrey.



Shirley worked in the Administrative Departments of school districts in Cheyenne, WY and San Rafael, CA. She was deeply involved and committed to the Methodist Church. In her golden years she served as President of the Seniors Happy Voyagers at Kennesaw United Methodist for more than 10 years. She was an avid bridge player all her life and in all 3 states where she lived. Her other favorite passion was spending time with her grandkids and great-grandkids, all of whom brought her ongoing and immeasurable joy. Shirley was an energetic and enthusiastic wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, church goer, and community volunteer. She is now with God and will be missed by all who knew her.

