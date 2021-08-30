ajc logo
Vassey, Ruth

Ruth Virginia Vassey, age 91, of Statham, Georgia passed on August 23, 2021. She was born on July 22, 1930, in Clifton, SC, to Miledge and Nettie (Davis) Mathis.

Mrs. Vassey was preceded in death by Lyman Wade Vassey who she married on December 24, 1949, in Spartanburg, SC.

Mrs. Vassey was a homemaker, devoted mother, and very active member of Parkland Hills Baptist Church.

She is survived by Dr. Terry (Tamara) Vassey, Arcadia, CA, Sharon (Mark) Adams, Statham, GA, Brian Vassey, Jonesboro, GA; one sister, Betty Ann Hyder, Ft. Walton Beach, FL; three grandchildren, Brittany Hansen, Andrew (Jennifer) Adams, Christopher Vassey and his mother, Melinda Vassey; five great grandchildren, Marshall Hansen, Elijah Hansen, Tyler Wall, Adalyn Adams and Kristen Vassey.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, September 1, at A.S. Turner & Sons with Chaplain Laura Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home.

Turner & Sons Funeral Home

2773 North Decatur Road

Decatur, GA

30031

