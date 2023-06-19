X

Vassey, Brian

VASSEY, Brian Thomas

Brian Thomas Vassey, age 61, of Jonesboro, Georgia, passed away on June 9, 2023. He was born on September 26, 1961, at Fort Rucker, Alabama, to Lyman and Ruth Vassey.

Mr. Vassey was preceded in death by his father, Lyman Wade Vassey and mother, Ruth Mathis Vassey.

He is survived by his brother, Dr. Terry (Tamara) Vassey, Santa Maria, CA; and sister, Sharon (Mark) Adams, Statham, GA; one niece, Brittany Hansen; two nephews, Andrew (Jennifer) Adams, Christopher Vassey and his mother, Melinda Vassey; five great-nieces and nephews, Marshall Hansen, Elijah Hansen, Tyler Wall, Adalyn Adams and Kristen Vassey.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 21, at A. S. Turner & Sons, with Reverend Harold Savage officiating. Interment will follow at Georgia National Cemetery, Canton, GA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, at A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home.




