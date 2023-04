VARNER, Tommie Lee



Celebration of life for Mr. Tommie Lee Varner will be held on Friday, April 28, 2023, 12:00 noon, at Salvation Army Kroc Atlanta, 967 Dewey St. SW, Atlanta, GA 30310, Internment, Kennedy Memorial Gardens (Ellenwood, GA) Public viewing, Thursday from 12-6 PM, Wake from 6-7 PM, at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary.