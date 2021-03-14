VanWinkle, Edward

VAN WINKLE, Jr., Edward King



"But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary; they will walk and not be faint." Isaiah 40:31. Edward King Van Winkle, Jr.,a fourth generation Atlantan, was born September 3, 1930 and died March 9, 2021 at age 90. He is no longer weary or faint and is joyfully reunited with his loving wife, Carolyn Van Winkle, his cherished brother, Fritz Van Winkle, and his beloved parents, Edward and Jennie Van Winkle.



He attended E. Rivers Elementary School where he was a founding member of the Gossip Club – otherwise known as the Secret Seven. He graduated from The Episcopal High School, and Georgia Institute of Technology. He was a member of the Chi Phi fraternity and a 1st Lieutenant in the army during the Korean War. He served on the board of The Piedmont Driving Club, and the Atlanta Counseling Center and was President of the Nine O'Clock's. In addition, he was a trustee emeritus of the Fernbank Museum of Natural History, and an elder emeritus at North Avenue Presbyterian Church.



Although a quiet man, he was passionate about sports, construction, family, and most of all his unyielding Christian faith. His love of sports began early with the Fritz Orr under 10 Green Hornets football team. Tennis became a lifelong pursuit from playing #1 at Georgia Tech, to multiple trophies at the Driving Club, to being nationally ranked in his Seventies and Eighties when he and his brother Fritz won three Georgia State Doubles Championships. He played with skill, outstanding sportsmanship, and a determination that fully embodied his tenacious and competitive character.



For 50 years, he led his family's general construction company, Van Winkle Construction, which was started by his father 90 years ago in 1931. He served as president of the Associated General Contractors Georgia Branch in 1979 to 1980 and received the S.I.R (Skill, Integrity, Responsibility) Lifetime Achievement Award in 2000 from the AGC. He built many notable buildings in Georgia, mostly in the Atlanta area. These projects include the upper deck west stands at Georgia Tech's Grant Field, Delta Computer Center at Greenbrier, The Coca-Cola Syrup Plant and The Coca-Cola Hangar Facility at Charlie Brown Airport, multiple projects at both the Doraville and Lakewood General Motors Plants, county club work at Cherokee Town Club, the Capital City Club, and the Piedmont Driving Club, and many local churches including Church of the Apostles, Northside UMC, Trinity Presbyterian, All Saints Episcopal, and his own church, North Avenue Presbyterian Church.



He adored his wife, Carolyn, and delighted in recalling how they met at Daytona Beach where he impressed her by his offer to buy her a foot-long hot dog for dinner. He continued to both impress and adore her for the next 60 years. He was a leader by example who set the bar high for his children and grandchildren on how to love fully, sacrificially, and with great devotion.



In his Thirties his life profoundly changed when he accepted Christ as his savior. He stepped out of his comfort zone as he embraced God's calling for his life. He, along with his wife, Carolyn, welcomed countless people to their home for prayer, taught Sunday School classes at North Avenue, and were frequently called upon as speakers at seminars and churches throughout the southeast. The impact of their healing ministry remains a testament to their faith and God's grace. In his Eighties, he authored a book about their joint ministry entitled Against All Odds.



He will be profoundly missed by his son, Ed Van Winkle, III (Cherie), his daughters, Jennie Curtis (Mark), Elizabeth Hornbuckle (Shane), his grandchildren, Mark Curtis (Lindley), Carolyn Curtis (Namon), Courtney McEver (Taylor), Edward Van Winkle, IV (Laura), Brent Hornbuckle (Rachael), John Hornbuckle, and Sarah Hornbuckle along with seven great grandchildren, Claire Curtis, Wesley Curtis, Anna Story McEver, Louise McEver, Collier McEver, Caroline Hornbuckle, and Trey Hornbuckle.



The family is forever grateful to Annie Lee Mitchell for taking care of him and his household for the past 50 years and an incredible team of caregivers from Live Oak Caregivers, and Canterbury Court who gave him exceptional attention and care during his final years.



A private family service was held at Westview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to North Avenue Presbyterian Church, 607 Peachtree St. Atlanta, GA 30308 or The Fernbank Museum of Natural History, 767 Clifton Road, Atlanta, GA 30307.



