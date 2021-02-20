VanNostrand, Norma

VAN NOSTRAND, Norma



Norma Southard Van Nostrand passed away on February 16, 2021. There will be a private family funeral on February 22, 2021 at 2:00 PM at A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home. The service can be viewed on the A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home Facebook Page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Stark United Methodist Church 1097 Halls Bridge Rd., Jackson, GA 30233.

