VanHouten, Harry

VAN HOUTEN, Harry Wells



Harry Wells Van Houten, 82, of Valdosta, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022. He was born on March 10, 1940, in Atlanta, GA, to the late Edwin Wells Van Houten and Kathryn (Kate) Reese Baldwin Van Houten. Harry grew up in the "Little 5-Points" area of Atlanta. He was a graduate of Bass High School in 1957 and then Georgia Southern College in 1964 with a BS in Chemistry. Harry worked as a chemist for over 40 years, including positions at Diversey Wyandotte, Zep Manufacturing, and GCI Industries. He married Ms. Carolyn Lucas White on June 1, 1963. Harry was a member of the Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity at Georgia State. He enjoyed watching his beloved Georgia Bulldogs play football and was a member of the St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Valdosta, GA, and St. Bede's Episcopal Church, in Atlanta.



Harry is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Michael Wells Van Houten and Jennifer Keeper Van Houten, and their daughter, Mackenzie Gail Van Houten, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Carolyn Lucas White Van Houten, son, Charles (Chuck) Edwin Van Houten, and sisters, Judy Daprano, and Maria Smith.



A memorial service was held at 3 PM on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church, and a service will be held on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at 11 AM, at St. Bede's Episcopal Church, 2601 Henderson Mill Road NE, Atlanta, GA, 30345. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane Funeral Home.

