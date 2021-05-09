VanHout, William

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688627-01_0_0000688627-01-1_20210508.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688627-01_0_0000688627-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">VAN HOUT, Sr., William<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">William "Bill" Lee Van Hout, Sr., age 79, passed away on May 1, 2021. Bill was a member of St. Ann's Catholic Church in Roswell, GA. He graduated from Marquette University with his Bachelor of Engineering as a Mechanical Engineer. Bill worked at Kimberly-Clark Corporation for 33 years in various locations. In retirement, he enjoyed his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well as volunteering at Emory St. Joseph Hospital in Atlanta, GA and MedShare in Decatur, GA.<br/><br/>Bill is survived by his loving wife; Julie Bolwerk Van Hout, six children; Mark Van Hout (Pam), Ellen Webb, Daniel Van Hout(Denise), Pauline Miller, William Van Hout (Kimberly) and Susan Hauth (Grant), 14 grandchildren; Roy Webb, III, Ian Miller, Kimberly Van Hout, Stephen Van Hout, Rachel Miller Lippens (Andrew), Hannah Webb, Benjamin Van Hout, Lucas Hauth, Adriana Van Hout, Hayden Van Hout, Sydney Hauth, William Miller, Samantha Hauth, and Victoria Hauth, three great-grandchildren; Evelyn Van Hout, Attie Mae Van Hout and Lily Webb, four Sisters; Joyce Casey (Larry), Judy Jansen (Denis), Kathy Hanson (Eric), Nancy Michel (Joseph) and four in-laws; Mary Jo Bolwerk Lamers (Vern), Clair Bolwerk (Nancy), Joseph Bolwerk and Roger Bolwerk (Lori).<br/><br/>Visitation will be at the Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, 12050 Crabapple Rd., Roswell on Tuesday, May 11 from 5 PM -7 PM with a memorial service from 7 PM- 8 PM. Funeral Services will be Wednesday, May 12 at 11 AM for family and close friends and will be live streamed on the St Ann's Catholic Church website (www.st-ann.org) for those not in attendance.<br/><br/>We know that Bill is looking down from Heaven with his Father; William Van Hout, Mother; Marian Wilz Van Hout, stepmom; Mary Pagel Van Hout, Sister; Patricia Van Hout Dickert, brother; Robert Van Hout and 4 brothers-in-law; Willie, Ted, Jerry and Jim Bolwerk and son-in-law Paul Miller.<br/><br/>In Lieu of Flowers the Van Hout family has asked for Memorial Donations be made to Medshare at www.MedShare.org or The Emory Saint Joseph's Auxiliary Memorial Fund, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Volunteer Auxiliary Office Suite G-43, 5665 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, NE, Atlanta, GA 30342.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLnorthsidechapel44.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>