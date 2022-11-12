VanGeuder, Marian

VAN GEUDER, Marian



Marian "Kay" Clonts Van Geuder, 82, passed away peacefully on November 9, 2022, after battling multiple medical conditions. Kay was born in East Point, GA on February 8, 1940 to Irma "Louise" and Marion Clonts. She graduated from Russell High School and then went on to higher education at West Georgia College before employment with Delta Air Lines. Over the years, she was a resident of Peachtree City, GA, Sharpsburg, GA and Newnan, GA. Kay was the lead organist at the First Baptist Church of Peachtree City for many years and was well known for her talented skills at the organ and piano. Her many passions included music, gardening, sewing, reading, travel and attending the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra. She was also an avid ALTA tennis player. Kay spent many years in interior decorating, and she had a brilliant eye for creating wonderful homes for her clients.



Kay was preceded in death by her brother, Stephen "Buck" Clonts. She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Steven) Domenico; grandchildren, Lauren and Rocco of Milton, GA; former spouse, Paul Van Geuder of Clayton, GA; and nephews, John "Jack" (Lindsay) Clonts of Roswell, GA and Matthew (Stefanie) Clonts of Conyers, GA.



A celebration of life gathering will be held at SouthCare Cremation and Funeral Society on November 26, 2022, at 11 AM, 225 Curie Drive Suite 100, Alpharetta, GA 30005.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the breastcancerresearchfoundation.org.



