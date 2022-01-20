Vanette, Patricia

VANNETTE (HIGHSMITH), Patricia Starnes



September 24, 1931 - January 16, 2022



A shining light has gone out on earth. Born in 1931 to C.W. and Christine Starnes in Fort Myers, FL. Pat graduated from Ft. Myers High School and attended Florida State University. As the only brother-sister King and Queen of the Edisonia Pageant of Light in Fort Myers, Pat and her brother, Wilson Starnes, rode in the 1951 Orange Bowl Parade. Pat married Harris Q. Jones, Jr. and moved to Atlanta to put him through Emory Medical School. At 25 years old and living in Atlanta, she was left with 3 children under the age of 5. Throughout her life, Pat exemplified strength through many adversities and lived a life focused on serving others.



In 1959, she married Norwood Highsmith and moved to Dalton, GA. Pat worked at Friendship House, started PE classes at City Park Elementary, taught 8th grade at Fort Hill Jr. High and started as an aide at Cheerhaven School, a school for mentally and physically challenged students of all ages. Pat fought for these students by encouraging mainstreaming and equality for all at a time when these precious souls were not treated fairly nor were they properly educated. Under her leadership as Executive Director, she helped build Cheerhaven into a multi-building campus with a full complement of programs including self-care and job training. Leading and teaching by example, Pat was ahead of her time in many ways as she mentored fellow teachers by inspiring them to become great leaders. As an advocate for others, she exemplified acceptance of all people without bias towards, race, economic level or ability. Pat was a "career woman" before working outside of the home became a standard. At the young age of 50, she continued her education path by graduating from Brenau College in Gainesville, GA while working full time and raising 3 kids. Pat was awarded Dalton "Woman of the Year" in 1962, served as President of the Jr. Women's Club, started the Sunday School and Vacation Bible School programs at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Pat loved playing bridge, visiting shut-ins, traveling coast to coast in an RV touring National Parks and chasing NASA's space shuttle launches. In 1982, Pat married Paul Vannette and moved to Bradenton, FL. Pat's love of travel continued throughout her life making solo "WOW" trips from Florida to Michigan every year. She took incredible trips to Italy, Cuba, California, and New England with her children. She was an avid college basketball and football sports fan. Pat continued her mother Christine's legacy of having fun throughout life and instilled that "joie de vivre" in her children and grands. At 70, she was driving ATVs and tubing at Lake Lanier with her grandchildren. She kayaked in Venice, Italy for her 80th birthday. In 2018, Pat moved to Peachtree Corners, GA to be closer to family.



Pat was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; brother, Wilson; and son, Tracy. Pat is survived by her son Michael Highsmith (Jill), Raleigh, NC; daughter Susan Highsmith Graveline (Dan), Peachtree Corners, GA; grandchildren Alex Graveline Miller (Lee); Savannah Highsmith Huddleston (Nick); and Lily and Jackson Highsmith; stepchildren Steve, Tom, Diane, and Nancy Vannette and grandchildren Michelle, Lisa, Kayleen, Jason and great grands. Sincere gratitude to Golden Rule Hospice and Belmont Senior Living Johns Creek for the loving care they gave "Miss Pat."



Due to COVID restrictions, a Celebration of Life will take place in the Spring at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Dalton, GA with internment at the St. Mark's Memorial Gardens. Memorials can be made in Pat's name to Mothers And Daughters Against Cancer/MADAC Endowment for Music Therapy at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta/CHOA and The Foundation For Hope in Raleigh, NC.



Pat's life of service and her abounding happiness instilled joie de vivre in others. The family would treasure your best memory of Ms. Pat at www.crowellbrothers.com Our family asks you to celebrate life, love and Pat in your heart!



