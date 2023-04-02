X

VanDresser, Richard

Obituaries
1 hour ago

VAN DRESSER, Richard

Richard Frank Van Dresser age 92, of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 3, 2023, surrounded by his loving wife and five children. Adored husband for 67 years of Barbara. Beloved father of Richard J. Van Dresser (Jane), Laura Thomas (John), Daniel Van Dresser (Jodi), Amy Yuncker (Paul), and William Van Dresser. Cherished grandfather of Max (Morgan), Sophie, Alexandra, Samantha, Kirsten, Anna, Luke, Grace and Olivia. Loving son of the late Frank and Olcha Van Dresser. Richard was preceded in death by siblings, Leah Rudge (Harry), Duane Van Dresser (Marie Ann), Adele Lindeman (Edward) and William Van Dresser (Shirley). Richard will be interred alongside his parents and siblings at Forest Lawn Memorial Park cemetery in Detroit. Instead of flowers the family appreciates a donation to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

