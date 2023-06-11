VANDIVER, Maureen



Maureen Turner Vandiver, 83, of Decatur, GA, passed away in her home on June 1, 2023.



Maureen was born at Emory University Hospital, August 20, 1939. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Roy Wesley Vandiver; her parents, Paul Michael and Helen Ross Turner; and sister, Paula Suzanne Turner Vaughn.



Maureen graduated from Decatur High School and the Woman's College of the University of North Carolina. She was a tireless volunteer for her community. She was a member of the Dekalb Junior League, where she was instrumental in the organization of Volunteer Dekalb, Chaired the Community Steering Committee and Volunteer Dekalb Board, and was a Sustainer Chairman. Married to a physician, she was very active in the support of the local, state, and national medical community. She was a long-time member of the Auxiliary of the Dekalb County Medical Society and the Auxiliary of the Medical Association of Georgia. Maureen served as President of both organizations, as well as holding numerous chairmanships and offices. In addition, she served on multiple committees for the National Auxiliary of the American Medical Association. Maureen was active in the American Heart Association, Dekalb Unit, where she served as the Chairwoman and in various Board roles. She and her husband, Roy were honored as "Mr. and Mrs. DeKalb" for their volunteer efforts for the AHA. Maureen also served as a board member for the American Cancer Society – Dekalb Unit. For a number of years, she was employed as the Program Coordinator of the Cancer program of DeKalb Medical Center. Maureen was a passionate supporter of the Dekalb Medical Center (now Emory Decatur), serving the Dekalb Medical Center Foundation as both Vice Chair and Chair receiving the Charles B Eberhart Award. Being concerned about the health of the residents of DeKalb County, she spearheaded the Mobile Van project, an outreach program of the hospital bringing much-needed health care screenings to an under-served population. In addition, she established, in conjunction with Emory University, a school nurse program with the Decatur School system ensuring that students were aligned with health care professionals.



Maureen loved serving her community, but she will be remembered most for her commitment and love for her family and friends. She was the dedicated and loving mother of three sons and taught them the value of fearlessness and resolve. She was active in supporting their sports endeavors over many years, including serving as Co-President of the Tucker High School Quarterback club with her husband, Roy. She always found the time to provide that same love and support to extended friends and family and impacted so many lives outside her immediate family. Most recently she found great pride and joy in spending time with her niece, Rebekah, her husband, Barnum Tiller, and their children, Paula Rose and Carter. She was a passionate tennis player who played in the ALTA and USTA leagues for many years. She and Roy loved traveling, seeing much of the world, and spending countless New Year's Eve celebrations with a lifelong group of friends. Maureen is survived by her three sons, Mike (Denise) of Duluth, GA, Ross (Evelin) of Atlanta, GA and Scott (Stacey) of Baltimore, MD; six grandchildren, Kylie, Nathan, Cole, Benjamin, Ana Lee and Colette.



There will be a memorial service for Maureen on July 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM, at the Decatur Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to recognize the contributions that Maureen and Dr. Vandiver made to the cancer center, nursing program and overall growth of the Emory Decatur Hospital throughout the decades. Anyone wishing to honor Maureen with a gift, may go to https://together.emory.edu/give/to/patient-care-and-community-health/emory-decatur-hospital. The funds will be used to support the community hospital's cancer program, especially offering comfort to patients in the infusion or breast center, as well as on the oncology unit.





