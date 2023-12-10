Obituaries

Vander Wiele, Doris

Dec 10, 2023

VANDER WIELE (Broome), Doris Evelyn

With great love and affection, the family of Doris Evelyn Broome Vander Wiele announces her peaceful passing on December 2, 2023. She was 79 years old. Doris will be remembered for her soulful brown eyes, infectious smile, quick wit, sharp mind, ever-positive demeanor, and endless energy.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 54 years, John "Jack" Vander Wiele, Sr.; her children, Christina V. Holcomb (David), Alicia V. Casucci, and John Vander Wiele, Jr. (Emily); sister, Jill Broome Fish (David); nephew, Brent Fish; brother, Raymond Barnett (Kathryn); and her eight grandchildren, Lauren Holcomb Snow (Alex), Katelyn Holcomb Harris (Que), Joseph Casucci, Robert Casucci, Isabelle Casucci, Jeb Casucci, Jack Thomas Vander Wiele, and Megan Vander Wiele. She was preceded in death by her brother, David Morris Broome; and son-in-law, Jeffrey Michael Casucci.

A Catholic Funeral Mass and Internment will take place at 2:00 PM, Friday, December 15, 2023, at All Saints Catholic Church, 2443 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody, Georgia. Family and friends are invited to a reception to celebrate and honor Doris's life immediately following the services in the Parish Hall.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory Cristo Rey Atlanta Jesuit High School, 222 Piedmont Avenue NE, Atlanta, Georgia 30308.

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