VanCleef, Nancy

1 hour ago

VAN CLEEF, Nancy

Nancy Gresham Van Cleef, 87, died February 11 in Whiting, NJ surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Born September 4, 1934 in Atlanta, GA to Ruth & James Gresham, Nancy was the oldest of three daughters. She was preceded in death by her sister Juanita Hudson (d. 2020).

Nancy graduated Decatur Girls High School in 1951. She attended Mercer University in Macon, GA.

Nancy is survived by her beloved husband of 67 years, the Rev. Robin Van Cleef; children Carol Van Cleef (Douglas Thompson) and James Van Cleef (Patti Kelly); grandchildren Valarie Van Cleef Beck, Taylor "TJ" Van Cleef (Jackie), Kyle Van Cleef, Peter Thompson, and Jamie Thompson; 3 great grandchildren. Sister Suzi Gresham Mullins; and numerous nieces and nephews. For complete obituary pleased go to www.andersoncampbellfuneralhome.com.

