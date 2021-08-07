VanBeek, Gloria

VAN BEEK (WINGROVE), Gloria Jean



Gloria J. Van Beek, a forty plus years resident of Marietta, Georgia died Tuesday, July 27th, 2021 after months of fighting cancer. She was born August 16, 1941 in Menasha, Wisconsin to the late Gertrude (Pawlowski) Wingrove and George Wingrove. On March 3, 1962 she married Richard Van Beek. Survivors include her husband; son, Bret J. Van Beek of Roswell, GA; granddaughter, Alyssa F. Van Beek of Marietta; her daughter-in-law, Darlene Van Beek (Mark) of Marietta; sister, Jan Mayer (Bill) of Menasha, WI; many nieces and nephews and friends. Gloria was preceded in death by her sons, Paul (1996) and Mark (2011); sister, Jeri Schwenke (Roger) and brother, James Wingrove. A Mass will be held at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 87 Lacy St., NW Marietta, GA on Friday, August 13, 2021 at 10 AM, with Father David Pleier officiating.

