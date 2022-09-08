Valone, Evelyn

ajc logo
Former Cape Coral, FL resident, Evelyn "Lynne" James Valone, age 73, passed away September 5, 2022 in Tucker, GA, with her family and beloved dog, Teddy, by her side. Lynne was born and grew up in Atlanta, GA. Lynne loved music, margaritas, shopping at thrift stores and vacationing in the Blue Ridge mountains. Lynne is survived by her son, Robert Chisolm (Roland) of Tucker, GA; son, Ben Johnson (Sung) of Locust Grove, GA; daughter, Suzy Bonner (Kevin) of Greenville, SC; and stepdaughter, Brittani Sanford (Nick) of Birmingham, AL; grandchildren, Courtney, Nareen, Burley, Lexi and Anthony; and great-grandchild, Autumn. In addition to her parents, Lynne was predeceased by her husband, Dennis; and her cherished dogs, Bubbles and Merlin. Lynne and Dennis dreamt of living in the mountains someday together. So, in peace, they will rest there together in eternity.




