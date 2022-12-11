Valine, Louise

VALINE, Dr. Louise



Dr. Louise Mason Valine, 96, went home to be with the Lord on December 8, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Dr. Warren J. Valine in 1999. She was born in Stella, Missouri on June 11, 1926 to the late Frank William and Tina Hardin Mason, the youngest of three children.



A lifelong student, Louise graduated with a Bachelor of Science from the University of Houston in 1954, a Master of Education from the University of Georgia in 1968, and a Doctor of Education from Auburn University in 1974. After her retirement, Louise was named a Professor Emerita at Oglethorpe University and in 2014, bestowed a Doctor of Humane Letters.



Louise is survived by her daughter, Ann Valine Bersson (Bill) of Roswell; grandsons, Andrew Bersson of Panama City, FL, Matt Bersson (Mimi) of Birmingham, AL, Joe Bersson of Honolulu, HI; and granddaughter, Elizabeth Bersson (Bryant Cassidey) of Durham, NC; niece, Cathyle Caywood (Curt) of Augusta; and nephew, Jonathan Wilson (Jill) of Augusta.



The family will receive friends from 5-7 PM on Monday, December 12, 2022 at Roswell Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 in the Historic Sanctuary of Roswell Presbyterian Church.



