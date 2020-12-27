VALIANOS, Christopher



Christopher Valianos passed away peacefully at home on December 23, 2020. He was born on November 25, 1937 and was a resident of Dunwoody, Georgia.



Christopher graduated from Cornell University and George Washington Law School and served in the US Marines. Christopher was an attorney and ran a real estate venture fund in Georgia. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Aileen and his 2 children: David Valianos and Jessica Peterson (Aaron), grandson, Anthony and 2 great grandchildren. Christopher loved music, travel and his family. He was a member of the Cathedral of Christ the King Church. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Catholic Charities USA (supportcrs.org). Sign online guest book at www.fischerperimeterchapel.com. Arrangements by Fischer Funeral Care, Atlanta 678-514-1000.

