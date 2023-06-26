VALERIUS, Alan L.



Alan L. Valerius, a California native and descendant of original pioneer settlers to the area, was born on January 26, 1940, in San Bernardino. He attended primary school in Redlands, California and graduated from High School in Cupertino, California. Alan began his college career at The University of Southern California, graduating from San Jose State with a Bachelor of Arts, in 1963. He was a member of Alpha Tau Omega Fraternity. Following graduation he attended Officer Candidate School in Newport, Rhode Island with the United States Navy. Upon completion of service, he accepted a job with Xerox that brought him to Atlanta, Georgia, where he met the love of his life, Anna Baugh Valerius. Alan began a career in real estate in 1972, when he joined the Robert S. Jordan Company. Later, he co-founded Peachtree Corners Realty with Paul Duke and Family where he remained President until 1987, when he co-founded Valerius and Peterson, Inc., for land sales in the greater Atlanta area. He also partnered with his son-in-law, Vince Smith, Jr., in a family business developing single family residential, multi family, and condominium developments in Memphis, TN. Alan was a man of deep and abiding faith in the Lord. He was a member of North Avenue Presbyterian Church, where he served with dedication as both Chairman of the Board of Deacons and as an Elder. In 1981, he and Anna were honored to chair The World Missions Conference. His kind and loving heart lead him to serve as a Board Member of Atlanta's Midtown Assistance Center from 1999-2019, when he was awarded the Joseph S. Horsley Award for leadership and Service in his commitment to preventing homelessness and hunger in the Atlanta community. Alan will be greatly missed by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Anna Baugh Valerius; his children: Anna Cathryn "Kaki" (Vince) Smith, Camp Valerius; and his grandsons, Bridger Smith and Val Smith; and brothers, Thomas Valerius and C. Buford Valerius. Memorials may be made in his name to: The Midtown Assistance Center, 613 Spring Street N.W., Atlanta, GA 30308. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 1 o'clock and the funeral service will be at 2 o'clock, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral