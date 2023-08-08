Valentino, Richard

VALENTINO, Richard

Born in Hartford, CT, on September 21, 1927, Richard Valentino died peacefully on August 2, 2023. He will be remembered for his love of family and friends, and his generosity of time and talent to all. Richard was an avid runner/walker/hiker who enjoyed the outdoors and exercise. He freely donated his time to others as a member of the St Vincent de Paul Society including terms as president and other positions. He also was a Eucharistic minister to the homebound and infirmed. Richard was married to the love of his life Doris for 68 years; she passed away in 2017. During their time together they traveled extensively in the US and abroad. They also took great pleasure in the 29 years they maintained a residence in St Pete Beach, FL where they established a large and close network of friends.

Richard served his country with the United States Army. He was a WWII veteran who deployed to Germany in 1945. He received the WWII Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal.

Richard was a hard-working and dedicated person who excelled in sales and marketing. The last 30 years of his career was spent traveling the Southeast in the steel and abrasives industry.

His two sons, Carl and Mark, with their spouses, Susan and Ann, survive Richard, along with 5 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

A visitation/gathering will be held Wednesday afternoon, August 9 from 4 PM to 7 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home, located at 3150 Lawrenceville Highway, Tucker, GA 30084.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday August 10 at 1:00 PM at Immaculate Heart of Mary {IHM}, located at 2855 Briarcliff Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30329. A graveside service will follow the mass at Floral Hills.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent in Richard's name to the St Vincent de Paul Society c/o Immaculate Heart of Mary Church at the above noted address.




Funeral Home Information

Floral Hills Funeral Home and Cremation Services

3150 Lawrenceville Highway

Tucker, GA

30084

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/tucker-ga/floral-hills-funeral-home-and-cremation-services/1156?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

